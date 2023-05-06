The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .222 with five doubles, seven home runs and three walks.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 19 of 32 games this season (59.4%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (28.1%).

In six games this season, he has gone deep (18.8%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).

Hernandez has an RBI in 10 of 32 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.4%.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

