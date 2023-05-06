The Seattle Mariners and Tom Murphy, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle J.P. France and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Read More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is batting .171 with two doubles.
  • In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Murphy has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Murphy has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • France will start for the Astros, his first of the season.
  • The righty will make his MLB debut at 28 years old.
