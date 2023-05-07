Alexander Wennberg will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Wennberg? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

Wennberg has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 30 of 82 games this year, Wennberg has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Wennberg has an assist in 21 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Wennberg hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 8 38 Points 4 13 Goals 0 25 Assists 4

