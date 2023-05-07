After going 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in his most recent game, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Brandon Bielak) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk) in his most recent game against the Astros.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 23 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.

He ranks 133rd in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 147th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 51.5% of his 33 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 33 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has had at least one RBI in 21.2% of his games this season (seven of 33), with two or more RBI four times (12.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 games this season (39.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings