J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in his most recent game, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Brandon Bielak) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk) in his most recent game against the Astros.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Player Props
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Astros
|Mariners vs Astros Odds
|Mariners vs Astros Prediction
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 23 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.
- He ranks 133rd in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 147th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 51.5% of his 33 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 33 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has had at least one RBI in 21.2% of his games this season (seven of 33), with two or more RBI four times (12.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (39.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.35 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Bielak will start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, his only action so far.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.