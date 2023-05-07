Jaden Schwartz and the Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Schwartz's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

In 71 games this season, Schwartz has a plus-minus rating of -17, while averaging 17:25 on the ice per game.

In Schwartz's 71 games played this season he's scored in 19 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Schwartz has a point in 30 of 71 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 17 of 71 games this season, Schwartz has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Schwartz goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Schwartz has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 71 Games 7 40 Points 1 21 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

