Jarred Kelenic -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.573) and total hits (33) this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 52nd and he is 10th in slugging.

Kelenic is batting .263 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Kelenic has gotten a hit in 24 of 31 games this year (77.4%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (22.6%).

He has gone deep in seven games this season (22.6%), homering in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic has driven in a run in 14 games this season (45.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

