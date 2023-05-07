Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarred Kelenic -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.573) and total hits (33) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 52nd and he is 10th in slugging.
- Kelenic is batting .263 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Kelenic has gotten a hit in 24 of 31 games this year (77.4%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (22.6%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (22.6%), homering in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic has driven in a run in 14 games this season (45.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (53.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Bielak takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Astros.
- The 27-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, his only action so far.
