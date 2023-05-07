Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Eberle in the Kraken-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jordan Eberle vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Eberle has averaged 16:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

In 18 of 82 games this year Eberle has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 42 of 82 games this year, Eberle has registered a point, and 16 of those games included multiple points.

In 32 of 82 games this year, Eberle has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eberle has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eberle Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 8 63 Points 6 20 Goals 3 43 Assists 3

