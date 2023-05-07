On Sunday, Kolten Wong (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong has two doubles and eight walks while batting .190.

Wong has gotten a hit in 10 of 25 games this year (40.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (16.0%).

He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.

In five games this year (20.0%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings