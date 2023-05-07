Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7 features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken squaring off at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is knotted up 1-1. The Stars are favored (-145) in this game against the Kraken (+120).

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 5.5 goals 45 times.

In the 24 times this season the Stars have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 18-6 in those games.

This season the Kraken have eight wins in the 21 games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Dallas has put together a 15-4 record (winning 78.9% of its games).

Seattle has won eight of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-161) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-189) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-128)

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 3-7-0 5.9 2.6 2.7

