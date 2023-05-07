Kraken vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied at 1-1. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as the underdog in this matchup, giving them +120 moneyline odds against the Stars (-140).
Kraken vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Kraken (+120)
|-
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season Seattle has won 18 of its 31 games, or 58.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Kraken vs Stars Additional Info
Kraken vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.
- During their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 2.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 252 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
