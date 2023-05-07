Sunday's game features the Houston Astros (17-16) and the Seattle Mariners (16-17) squaring off at T-Mobile Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 3-2 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 7.

The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller against the Astros and Brandon Bielak.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Mariners are 1-1-0 against the spread.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 21 times and won 11, or 52.4%, of those games.

Seattle has entered 12 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 7-5 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 58.3% chance to win.

Seattle has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 145 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule