The Seattle Mariners will look to Cal Raleigh for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 19th in MLB action with 35 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle's .373 slugging percentage is 25th in MLB.

The Mariners are last in the majors with a .222 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (145 total runs).

The Mariners are 24th in baseball with a .302 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the third-worst mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Seattle has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.193).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller (0-0) starts for the Mariners, his second this season.

His last time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Athletics W 2-1 Away Bryce Miller Mason Miller 5/3/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/4/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away George Kirby Drew Rucinski 5/5/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Luis Castillo Cristian Javier 5/6/2023 Astros W 7-5 Home Marco Gonzales J.P. France 5/7/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Brandon Bielak 5/8/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jon Gray 5/9/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Andrew Heaney 5/10/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo Dane Dunning 5/12/2023 Tigers - Away Marco Gonzales Matthew Boyd 5/13/2023 Tigers - Away Bryce Miller Spencer Turnbull

