How to Watch the Mariners vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners will look to Cal Raleigh for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Sunday.
Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 19th in MLB action with 35 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Seattle's .373 slugging percentage is 25th in MLB.
- The Mariners are last in the majors with a .222 batting average.
- Seattle has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (145 total runs).
- The Mariners are 24th in baseball with a .302 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the third-worst mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Seattle has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.193).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Miller (0-0) starts for the Mariners, his second this season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-1
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Mason Miller
|5/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
|5/4/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Drew Rucinski
|5/5/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Cristian Javier
|5/6/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|J.P. France
|5/7/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brandon Bielak
|5/8/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jon Gray
|5/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Andrew Heaney
|5/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Dane Dunning
|5/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Matthew Boyd
|5/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Spencer Turnbull
