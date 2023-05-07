Matthew Beniers Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Matthew Beniers and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Beniers' props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.
Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Kraken vs Stars Game Info
|How to Watch Kraken vs Stars
|Kraken vs Stars Betting Trends & Stats
|Kraken vs Stars Player Props
|Kraken vs Stars Prediction
Beniers Season Stats Insights
- Beniers' plus-minus this season, in 17:05 per game on the ice, is +14.
- Beniers has scored a goal in 23 of 80 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Beniers has a point in 37 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.
- Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.
- The implied probability is 51.2% that Beniers goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.
Beniers Stats vs. the Stars
- On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|80
|Games
|6
|57
|Points
|2
|24
|Goals
|0
|33
|Assists
|2
