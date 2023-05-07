Matthew Beniers and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Beniers' props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus this season, in 17:05 per game on the ice, is +14.

Beniers has scored a goal in 23 of 80 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Beniers has a point in 37 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.

Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Beniers goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Beniers Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 80 Games 6 57 Points 2 24 Goals 0 33 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.