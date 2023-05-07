Matthew Beniers and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Beniers' props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Beniers Season Stats Insights

  • Beniers' plus-minus this season, in 17:05 per game on the ice, is +14.
  • Beniers has scored a goal in 23 of 80 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
  • Beniers has a point in 37 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.
  • Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.
  • The implied probability is 51.2% that Beniers goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Beniers Stats vs. the Stars

  • On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
80 Games 6
57 Points 2
24 Goals 0
33 Assists 2

