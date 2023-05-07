Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Bjorkstrand's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Bjorkstrand has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 15:37 on the ice per game.

Bjorkstrand has scored a goal in a game 18 times this year over 81 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 36 of 81 games this season, Bjorkstrand has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 23 of 81 games this year, Bjorkstrand has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Bjorkstrand hits the over on his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 7 45 Points 4 20 Goals 3 25 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.