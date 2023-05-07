Top Player Prop Bets for Padres vs. Dodgers on May 7, 2023
Player prop betting options for Xander Bogaerts, Freddie Freeman and others are available in the San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at PETCO Park on Sunday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.
Padres vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Joe Musgrove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Musgrove Stats
- The Padres will send Joe Musgrove to the mound for his third start of the season.
Musgrove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 29
|3.1
|6
|7
|7
|3
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|0
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Bogaerts Stats
- Bogaerts has four doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI (35 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a .282/.375/.460 slash line on the season.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|vs. Reds
|May. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Soto Stats
- Juan Soto has 26 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 35 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .220/.399/.407 on the year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 2
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 42 hits with 10 doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .313/.394/.500 so far this year.
- Freeman hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 2
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 1
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
Max Muncy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Muncy Stats
- Max Muncy has a double, 12 home runs, 27 walks and 28 RBI (22 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .227/.402/.608 slash line so far this season.
Muncy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
