The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 1-1. Bookmakers list the Kraken as underdogs in this matchup, with +125 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-145).

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)

Kraken (+125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime games.

In the 32 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 44 points.

This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-11-2 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Kraken have earned 102 points in their 60 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 31 games and picked up 43 points with a record of 20-8-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 30 games, going 13-14-3 to register 29 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

