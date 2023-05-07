Kraken vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 1-1. Bookmakers list the Kraken as underdogs in this matchup, with +125 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-145).
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top.
Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Sunday
Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)
Kraken vs Stars Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime games.
- In the 32 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 44 points.
- This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.
- Seattle has earned six points (2-11-2 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Kraken have earned 102 points in their 60 games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 31 games and picked up 43 points with a record of 20-8-3.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 30 games, going 13-14-3 to register 29 points.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
