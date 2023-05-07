Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .223 with five doubles, seven home runs and three walks.

Hernandez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300.

Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (18.2%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has had an RBI in 10 games this year (30.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 33 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings