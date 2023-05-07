Vince Dunn Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Vince Dunn will be on the ice Sunday when his Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. Does a wager on Dunn interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Vince Dunn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Kraken vs Stars Game Info
Dunn Season Stats Insights
- Dunn has averaged 23:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +28).
- Dunn has a goal in 14 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In 47 of 81 games this year, Dunn has recorded a point, and 16 of those games included multiple points.
- In 39 of 81 games this season, Dunn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.
- Dunn has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.
Dunn Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|81
|Games
|8
|64
|Points
|7
|14
|Goals
|0
|50
|Assists
|7
