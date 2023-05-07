Vince Dunn will be on the ice Sunday when his Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. Does a wager on Dunn interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Vince Dunn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Dunn Season Stats Insights

  • Dunn has averaged 23:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +28).
  • Dunn has a goal in 14 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
  • In 47 of 81 games this year, Dunn has recorded a point, and 16 of those games included multiple points.
  • In 39 of 81 games this season, Dunn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.
  • Dunn has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dunn Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
81 Games 8
64 Points 7
14 Goals 0
50 Assists 7

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.