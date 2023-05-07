Yanni Gourde and the Seattle Kraken are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Gourde? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Yanni Gourde vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde has averaged 17:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +23).

In 13 of 81 games this season, Gourde has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Gourde has a point in 38 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 28 of 81 games this year, Gourde has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Gourde's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 8 48 Points 5 14 Goals 4 34 Assists 1

