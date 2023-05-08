A.J. Pollock is back in action for the Seattle Mariners against Jon Gray and the Texas RangersMay 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 8 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-1.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock has three doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .153.
  • In seven of 20 games this season (35.0%), Pollock has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (15.0%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • In five games this year (25.0%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this year (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 9
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Rangers give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray (1-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In six games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.40, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
