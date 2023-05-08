A.J. Pollock is back in action for the Seattle Mariners against Jon Gray and the Texas RangersMay 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 8 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-1.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock has three doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .153.

In seven of 20 games this season (35.0%), Pollock has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (15.0%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

In five games this year (25.0%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this year (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings