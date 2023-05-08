A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:27 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A.J. Pollock is back in action for the Seattle Mariners against Jon Gray and the Texas RangersMay 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 8 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-1.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock has three doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .153.
- In seven of 20 games this season (35.0%), Pollock has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (15.0%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In five games this year (25.0%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this year (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Rangers give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (1-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.40, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
