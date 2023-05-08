Cal Raleigh -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .219 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.

In 53.3% of his 30 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has homered in four games this year (13.3%), homering in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh has had an RBI in 10 games this season (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 of 30 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings