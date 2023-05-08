On Monday, J.P. Crawford (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.378) this season, fueled by 25 hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 118th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 147th in slugging.

In 18 of 34 games this season (52.9%) Crawford has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (17.6%).

He has gone deep in one of 34 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has had an RBI in seven games this season (20.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

