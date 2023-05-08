Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .190 with two doubles and eight walks.
- Wong has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 25 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In five games this year (20.0%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (32.0%), including one multi-run game.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.79 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 4.40 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.
