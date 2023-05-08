Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Monday.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Rangers have +125 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup is listed at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -155 +125 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 54.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (12-10).

Seattle has a 7-3 record (winning 70% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.

Seattle has combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times this season for a 17-16-1 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have covered only 33.3% of their games this season, going 1-2-0 ATS.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-10 8-7 6-6 11-10 12-12 5-4

