How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Logan Gilbert gets the nod for the Seattle Mariners on Monday at T-Mobile Park against Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Rangers Player Props
|Mariners vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Rangers Prediction
|Mariners vs Rangers Odds
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in baseball with 36 total home runs.
- Seattle's .378 slugging percentage is 23rd in baseball.
- The Mariners have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.225).
- Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (148 total).
- The Mariners rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 27th-most in baseball.
- Seattle's pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.180).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (1-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Gilbert has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gilbert is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
|5/4/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Drew Rucinski
|5/5/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Cristian Javier
|5/6/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|J.P. France
|5/7/2023
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brandon Bielak
|5/8/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jon Gray
|5/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Andrew Heaney
|5/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Dane Dunning
|5/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Matthew Boyd
|5/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Spencer Turnbull
|5/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joey Wentz
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.