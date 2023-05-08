Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners (17-17) will face off against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (20-13) at T-Mobile Park on Monday, May 8. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-165). The game's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (1-1, 4.01 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (1-1, 4.40 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Mariners have a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Rangers have been victorious in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+160) Ty France 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+275) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +600 - 4th

