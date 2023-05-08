The Seattle Mariners (17-17) and Texas Rangers (20-13) clash in the first of a three-game series on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. The Mariners are coming off a series victory over the Astros, and the Rangers a series win over the Angels.

The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (1-1) for the Mariners and Jon Gray (1-1) for the Rangers.

Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (1-1, 4.01 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (1-1, 4.40 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners will send Gilbert (1-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across six games.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray (1-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In six games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .252 against him.

Gray is trying to record his third quality start of the season.

Gray will look to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per appearance).

