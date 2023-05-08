Taylor Trammell Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor Trammell -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Taylor Trammell At The Plate
- Trammell is batting .214 with two home runs and five walks.
- In three of seven games this year, Trammell got a hit, but only one each time.
- In seven games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In two games this season, Trammell has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (57.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.79 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.
