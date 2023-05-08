Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Astros.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .262 with 10 doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

France enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .381.

France has recorded a hit in 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%), including eight multi-hit games (23.5%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

France has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this season (44.1%), including three multi-run games (8.8%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings