Adam Larsson and the Seattle Kraken are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Larsson in the Kraken-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Adam Larsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Larsson Season Stats Insights

  • Larsson has averaged 23:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +27).
  • In eight of 82 games this year, Larsson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
  • In 30 of 82 games this year, Larsson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
  • Larsson has had an assist in a game 23 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
  • Larsson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he hits the over.
  • The implied probability of Larsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Larsson Stats vs. the Stars

  • On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
82 Games 9
33 Points 3
8 Goals 1
25 Assists 2

