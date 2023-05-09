Adam Larsson and the Seattle Kraken are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Larsson in the Kraken-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Adam Larsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Larsson Season Stats Insights

Larsson has averaged 23:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +27).

In eight of 82 games this year, Larsson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 30 of 82 games this year, Larsson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Larsson has had an assist in a game 23 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Larsson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Larsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Larsson Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 9 33 Points 3 8 Goals 1 25 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.