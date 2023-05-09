Alexander Wennberg will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Wennberg's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg has averaged 18:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

In 12 of 82 games this season, Wennberg has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Wennberg has a point in 30 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points seven times.

Wennberg has an assist in 21 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 9 38 Points 6 13 Goals 1 25 Assists 5

