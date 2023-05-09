Eeli Tolvanen will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Tolvanen against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

  • In 61 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 14:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.
  • In 17 of 61 games this year, Tolvanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
  • Tolvanen has a point in 27 games this season (out of 61), including multiple points three times.
  • Tolvanen has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 61 games played, including multiple assists once.
  • Tolvanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
61 Games 12
31 Points 5
18 Goals 3
13 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.