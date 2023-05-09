On Tuesday the Seattle Kraken are on their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena to square off against the Dallas Stars for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken hold a 2-1 advantage in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

See the Stars-Kraken matchup on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kraken vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players