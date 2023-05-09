Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are ahead in the series 2-1. The Stars are the favorite, with -145 moneyline odds, in this game against the Kraken, who have +120 moneyline odds.

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas' 91 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 46 times.

The Stars have been victorious in 18 of their 25 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (72.0%).

The Kraken have been an underdog in 22 games this season, with nine upset wins (40.9%).

Dallas is 15-5 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Seattle has gone 9-6 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-161) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-175) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-110)

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 4-6-0 5.8 3.2 2.7

