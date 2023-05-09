Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Stars NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 on May 9, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Jason Robertson and others when the Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Kraken vs Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)
Vince Dunn has posted 64 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 14 goals and 50 assists.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|May. 7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Stars
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Stars
|May. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Apr. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
Jordan Eberle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -233)
Seattle's Jordan Eberle is among the leaders on the team with 63 total points (20 goals and 43 assists).
Eberle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|May. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Stars
|May. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Stars
|May. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
One of Dallas' most productive offensive players this season is Robertson, who has 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists) and plays an average of 18:50 per game.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|May. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kraken
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
Jamie Benn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Jamie Benn is another of Dallas' top contributors through 82 games, with 33 goals and 45 assists.
Benn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|May. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kraken
|May. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
