Mariners vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take the field on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park against George Kirby, who gets the start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET.
The Rangers have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-160). The total is 7.5 runs for the game.
Mariners vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-160
|+135
|7.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Mariners are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won 12 of the 23 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (52.2%).
- Seattle has a record of 7-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (70% winning percentage).
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 61.5% chance to win.
- Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 35 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-17-1).
- The Mariners have a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-11
|8-7
|6-6
|11-11
|12-13
|5-4
