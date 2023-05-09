Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take the field on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park against George Kirby, who gets the start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET.

The Rangers have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-160). The total is 7.5 runs for the game.

Mariners vs. Rangers Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -160 +135 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

  • The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
  • The Mariners are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

  • The Mariners have won 12 of the 23 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (52.2%).
  • Seattle has a record of 7-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (70% winning percentage).
  • The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 61.5% chance to win.
  • Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 35 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-17-1).
  • The Mariners have a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
9-11 8-7 6-6 11-11 12-13 5-4

