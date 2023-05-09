Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will try to beat Andrew Heaney, the Texas Rangers' starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 19th in MLB action with 37 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle is 23rd in MLB, slugging .374.

The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a .223 batting average.

Seattle ranks 20th in runs scored with 149 (4.3 per game).

The Mariners rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Mariners' 9.8 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).

The Mariners have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.163).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (3-2) takes the mound for the Mariners in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Kirby is looking to build on a fifth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Kirby will look to build on a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per outing).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away George Kirby Drew Rucinski 5/5/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Luis Castillo Cristian Javier 5/6/2023 Astros W 7-5 Home Marco Gonzales J.P. France 5/7/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Bryce Miller Brandon Bielak 5/8/2023 Rangers L 2-1 Home Logan Gilbert Jon Gray 5/9/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Andrew Heaney 5/10/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo Dane Dunning 5/12/2023 Tigers - Away Marco Gonzales Matthew Boyd 5/13/2023 Tigers - Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers - Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox - Away George Kirby Nick Pivetta

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.