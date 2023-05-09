Oliver Bjorkstrand will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. There are prop bets for Bjorkstrand available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Bjorkstrand has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 15:37 on the ice per game.

Bjorkstrand has scored a goal in a game 18 times this year over 81 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 36 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in 23 of 81 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 50% that Bjorkstrand goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 8 45 Points 4 20 Goals 3 25 Assists 1

