Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken facing off at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9, broadcast on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are on top 2-1 in the series. The Stars are listed with -140 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+120).

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we think will bring home the victory in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+120)

Kraken (+120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.4)

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime games.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned six points (2-11-2 record).

The Kraken have earned 104 points in their 61 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 21-8-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 31 games. The Kraken finished 14-14-3 in those contests (31 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

