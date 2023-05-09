Vince Dunn will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Dunn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Vince Dunn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Dunn Season Stats Insights

  • In 81 games this season, Dunn has averaged 23:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +28.
  • Dunn has a goal in 14 games this season through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
  • Dunn has a point in 47 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points 16 times.
  • Dunn has an assist in 39 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.
  • Dunn's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.
  • The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Dunn Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
81 Games 9
64 Points 8
14 Goals 0
50 Assists 8

