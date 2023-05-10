Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (21-14) and the Seattle Mariners (18-18) at T-Mobile Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 3:40 PM ET on May 10.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (2-0) for the Mariners and Dane Dunning (2-0) for the Rangers.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 24 times and won 13, or 54.2%, of those games.

Seattle has entered three games this season favored by -190 or more, and won each of those games.

The Mariners have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has scored 154 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.38 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule