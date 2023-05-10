Mariners vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Dane Dunning will take the mound for the Texas Rangers against Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
The Mariners are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Rangers have +155 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7 runs for this matchup.
Mariners vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-190
|+155
|7
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Mariners have one win against the spread in their last two chances. Seattle's past three contests have finished below the set point total, and the average over/under during that span was 7.8.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have been favored on the moneyline 24 total times this season. They've gone 13-11 in those games.
- Seattle has played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 65.5% chance to win.
- Seattle has played in 36 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-18-1).
- The Mariners have put together a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-11
|8-7
|6-6
|12-11
|12-13
|6-4
