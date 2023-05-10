Dane Dunning gets the nod on the mound for the Texas Rangers looking to shut down Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 21st in MLB play with 38 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle is 25th in MLB, slugging .374.

The Mariners' .222 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

Seattle ranks 20th in runs scored with 154 (4.3 per game).

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Mariners' 9.8 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.

Seattle's 3.38 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.155).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Castillo has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Castillo will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Luis Castillo Cristian Javier 5/6/2023 Astros W 7-5 Home Marco Gonzales J.P. France 5/7/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Bryce Miller Brandon Bielak 5/8/2023 Rangers L 2-1 Home Logan Gilbert Jon Gray 5/9/2023 Rangers W 5-0 Home George Kirby Andrew Heaney 5/10/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo Dane Dunning 5/12/2023 Tigers - Away Marco Gonzales Matthew Boyd 5/13/2023 Tigers - Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers - Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox - Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Castillo Brayan Bello

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.