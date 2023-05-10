How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Dane Dunning gets the nod on the mound for the Texas Rangers looking to shut down Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 21st in MLB play with 38 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Seattle is 25th in MLB, slugging .374.
- The Mariners' .222 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.
- Seattle ranks 20th in runs scored with 154 (4.3 per game).
- The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.
- The Mariners' 9.8 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- Seattle's 3.38 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.155).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Castillo has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Castillo will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Cristian Javier
|5/6/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|J.P. France
|5/7/2023
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brandon Bielak
|5/8/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-1
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jon Gray
|5/9/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Andrew Heaney
|5/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Dane Dunning
|5/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Matthew Boyd
|5/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Alex Faedo
|5/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joey Wentz
|5/15/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tanner Houck
|5/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Brayan Bello
