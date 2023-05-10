On Wednesday, May 10, Ty France's Seattle Mariners (18-18) host Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (21-14) at T-Mobile Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Rangers have +155 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (2-0, 2.38 ERA) vs Dane Dunning - TEX (2-0, 1.42 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 13 (54.2%) of those contests.

The Mariners have played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter and won them all.

Seattle has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Rangers have won in nine, or 60%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rangers have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rangers had a record of 5-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Castillo - - - -

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +500 - 3rd

