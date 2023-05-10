The Seattle Mariners (18-18) and Texas Rangers (21-14) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (2-0) versus the Rangers and Dane Dunning (2-0).

Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (2-0, 2.38 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (2-0, 1.42 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners' Castillo (2-0) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 2.38 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across seven games.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Rangers, his second this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .159 against him this season. He has a 1.42 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings over his nine appearances.

