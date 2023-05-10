Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:54 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.
Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Warriors vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 118 - Lakers 115
Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (225)
- The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this season.
- As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Golden State is 13-11 against the spread compared to the 4-11-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 7.5-point underdog.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Warriors are 37-21 as moneyline favorites.
Warriors Performance Insights
- Golden State has been carried by its offense, as it ranks second-best in the NBA by scoring 118.9 points per game. It ranks 21st in the league in points allowed (117.1 per contest).
- The Warriors have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking best in the NBA with 29.8 dimes per game.
- In terms of three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Warriors, who are draining 16.6 three-pointers per game (best in NBA) and shooting 38.5% from three-point land (second-best).
- Of the shots taken by Golden State in 2022-23, 52.1% of them have been two-pointers (61.5% of the team's made baskets) and 47.9% have been threes (38.5%).
Lakers Performance Insights
- With 117.2 points scored per game and 116.6 points allowed, Los Angeles is sixth in the league offensively and 20th defensively.
- The Lakers are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Lakers are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.
- Los Angeles takes 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' baskets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.
