Adam Larsson will be on the ice Thursday when his Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Looking to bet on Larsson's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Adam Larsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +195)

0.5 points (Over odds: +195) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Larsson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Larsson has a plus-minus of +27, while averaging 23:38 on the ice per game.

Larsson has a goal in eight games this year through 82 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Larsson has a point in 30 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Larsson has an assist in 23 of 82 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Larsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 33.9% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Larsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Larsson Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 10 33 Points 4 8 Goals 2 25 Assists 2

