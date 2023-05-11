Alexander Wennberg Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Alexander Wennberg will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Wennberg's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Kraken vs Stars Game Info
Wennberg Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.
- In 12 of 82 games this year, Wennberg has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 30 of 82 games this year, Wennberg has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.
- Wennberg has an assist in 21 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.
- Wennberg has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.
Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|82
|Games
|10
|38
|Points
|6
|13
|Goals
|1
|25
|Assists
|5
