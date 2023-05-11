Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The 76ers lead the series 3-2.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 114 - Celtics 113
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (212.5)
- The 76ers' .585 ATS win percentage (48-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .537 mark (44-35-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 49.3% of the time. That's less often than Philadelphia covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (52.6%).
- Boston and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (44 out of 82).
- The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the 76ers as a moneyline underdog (13-13).
Celtics Performance Insights
- Boston has been getting things done both offensively and defensively this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).
- This season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, averaging 26.7 per game.
- The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by sinking 16 threes per game (second-best).
- This year, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's buckets. It has shot 48% from three-point land (38% of the team's baskets).
76ers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Philadelphia is 14th in the league on offense (115.2 points scored per game) and third-best defensively (110.9 points allowed).
- The 76ers are 16th in the league in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the 76ers are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).
- Philadelphia attempts 38.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.9% of Philadelphia's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.1% are 2-pointers.
