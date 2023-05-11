How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:32 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 next to come.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Watch Celtics vs. 76ers with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|Celtics vs 76ers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs 76ers Prediction
|Celtics vs 76ers Injury Report
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the 76ers allow to opponents.
- In games Boston shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 38-4 overall.
- The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics average are seven more points than the 76ers allow (110.9).
- When Boston totals more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.
76ers Stats Insights
- The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Philadelphia is 43-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
- The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 43-7.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Celtics are averaging 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are in road games (115.4).
- In home games, Boston is giving up 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in road games (112.4).
- The Celtics are draining 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging away from home (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
76ers Home & Away Comparison
- The 76ers score 114.2 points per game at home, two fewer points than away (116.2). On defense they allow 109.5 per game, 2.8 fewer points than on the road (112.3).
- At home, Philadelphia gives up 109.5 points per game. Away, it concedes 112.3.
- At home the 76ers are collecting 25.7 assists per game, 1.1 more than away (24.6).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
76ers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Joel Embiid
|Questionable
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.